CBDT gives extra time for various filings

The extension has been issued in the context of compliance requirements which were already due on or before 31 July 2021. Considering the technical glitches in the new Income tax portal, taxpayers were facing lot of problems in meeting such timeline and many taxpayers could not even make compliance within the due date, explained Shailesh Kumar, partner at Nangia & Co LLP, a consultancy. “The extension will provide much needed relief to taxpayers for making the compliances and will also save them from penal consequences of not being able to comply with the earlier timelines, due to technical glitches in the income tax portal," said Kumar.

