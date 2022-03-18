CBDT gives extra time till June end for businesses to claim lower tax rate

It said that “with a view to avoid genuine hardship to the domestic companies in exercising the option" of the lower tax rate, CBDT has directed that the delay in filing this form for 2020-21 assessment year is condoned in cases where certain conditions are met. The conditions say that the business that seeks this rate should have filed tax returns for assessment year 2020-21 on or before the due date and have opted for the benefit in the return form and form 10 IC is filed on or before 30 June 2022.