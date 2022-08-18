CBDT gives TCS relief to overseas businesses

Experts said that Section 206C(1G) was introduced through Finance Act of 2020 from October 2020 to keep a tab on forex spending by persons resident in India. It mandates a 5% TCS on the funds collected by an authorised forex dealer for remittance out of India under the liberalised remittance scheme of RBI as well as by domestic tour operators for overseas tour package for consideration in excess of Rs. 700,000.

