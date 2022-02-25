CBI arrests Anand Subramanian in NSE case

The CBI’s case pertains to the so-called co-location scam where a few brokers wielded unfair advantage over others when they accessed NSE’s high-speed trading platform or algo trading and co-location platform. A case was registered in 2018 against OPG Securities Pvt. Ltd, a Delhi-based brokerage firm, and unnamed officials with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and NSE.

