CBI arrests Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 11:42 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot for allegedly bribing ICICI Bank officials to secure loans.