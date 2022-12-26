CBI arrests Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot

Sandeep Ladda, the lawyer for Dhoot, said he would approach the court challenging the arrest. “The notice served was under section 41A of CrPC, which has a provision that the accused need not be arrested. So CBI breached its own notice, and so we’ll approach the appropriate court challenging the non-application of mind by CBI," said Ladda. Considering Dhoot’s cooperation, Ladda said ED never arrested Dhoot, and the PMLA court also released him on bail.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}