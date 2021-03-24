CBI books DHFL over fake accounts created in PMAY

According to the first information report (FIR) registered by CBI on 15 March, DHFL was one of the housing finance companies that were granted loans under PMAY. The company, in a call with institutional investors, claimed that till December 2018 it had processed 88,651 cases under PMAY for which it had received ₹539.40 crore interest subsidy and has to receive interest subsidy of ₹1,347.80 crore from the government of India, according to CBI.