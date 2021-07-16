Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >CBI books Fedderes Electric and Engineering, promoters in 1,029 cr bank fraud

CBI books Fedderes Electric and Engineering, promoters in 1,029 cr bank fraud

Premium
CBI has filed an FIR over bank fraud against a SBI-led consortium.
1 min read . 10:04 PM IST PTI

The agency has alleged that the company produced fabricated account books, misrepresented figures to borrow funds and siphoned off various loan proceeds

The CBI has registered an FIR against Fedderes Electric and Engineering Limited and its promoters for allegedly cheating an SBI-led consortium of banks to the tune of 1,028.94 crore, officials said Friday.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Fedderes Electric and Engineering Limited and its promoters for allegedly cheating an SBI-led consortium of banks to the tune of 1,028.94 crore, officials said Friday.

The central probe agency conducted a search operation on Friday at seven locations in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and Bulandshahr.

The central probe agency conducted a search operation on Friday at seven locations in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and Bulandshahr.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"It has been alleged in the complaint that the accused including private company & its Directors had cheated the banks by way of diversion of funds and sham transactions with related parties," a CBI spokesperson said.

The agency has alleged that the company produced fabricated account books, misrepresented figures to borrow funds and siphoned off various loan proceeds. 

The allegations were based on forensic audit report, the spokesperson said.

Along with the company, the CBI has also booked its promoters Akhtar Aziz Siddiqi, Sham Sundar Dhawan, Bindu Dogara, Ritushri Sharma, Arun Kumar Joshi and Randhir Jain.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Indian Indices End Flat; HCL Tech and Eicher Motors Amo ...

Premium

China buys friends with ports and roads. Now the US is ...

Premium

Fed’s Powell concedes anxiety about higher inflation bu ...

Premium

US housing market is losing some of its ‘frenzy’ as mor ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!