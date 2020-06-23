CBI books Videocon Chairman for causing losses to banks in Mozambique assets

The FIR is for causing wrongful losses to a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India (SBI). In the FIR the investigative alleged irregularities by Videocon Industries Ltd in the acquisition of oil and gas assets in Mozambique in Africa that were later taken over by the State Bank of India-led consortium. The case is based on a preliminary inquiry against officials of ministry of petroleum and natural gas, officials of the consortium of banks (SBI, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank).