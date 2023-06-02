CBI case against IL&FS subsidiary for defrauding SBI, PNB, 17 other banks: Report2 min read 02 Jun 2023, 07:19 PM IST
According to reports the CBI has alleged that IL&FS subsidiary cheated the banks of a total of ₹ 6,524 crore between 2016 and 2018.
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against crisis-hit infrastructure finance firm IL&FS subsidiary for allegedly defrauding 19 banks including Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, State Bank of India, Axis Bank and Yes Bank.
