Adani CBI investigation: It was reported by PTI that the CBI has concluded its investigation into allegations of irregularities in the contract awarding process for the supply of imported coal to the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation, which involved Adani Enterprises and a former chairman of the National Cooperative Consumer Federation.

The central agency has filed the closure report for the 2020 case, which also included bookings for senior adviser S C Singhal and then-NCCF managing director G P Gupta, before a special CBI court, according to PTI report.

Following a three-year preliminary investigation, the CBI filed a case against Adani Enterprises, former NCCF chairman Virender Singh, and others in 2020. The investigation was prompted by a complaint filed by Premraj Kuar, the deputy secretary of the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution at the time, as per PTI report.

The Special Court has been informed by the CBI that Kuar has voluntarily retired from his position. As a result, letters have been given to both the retired officer and the current incumbent asking them to attend the hearing on the following day, said the PTI news report.

Based on the investigation's conclusions, the CBI filed a case of cheating and corruption against Adani Enterprises and the previous NCCF chairman of the multi-state cooperative for allegedly manipulating the process of choosing a supplier for Andhra Pradesh's power plants' coal supplies.

The Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) had, according to the CBI FIR, issued a limited tender enquiry on June 29, 2010, for the supply of six lakh metric tonnes (MT) of imported coal via seaports to the Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (RTPP) in Kadapa and the Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Plant (Vijayawada).

"The agency had alleged that senior officers of the NCCF did post tender negotiations with Adani Enterprises to give it undue benefits even though the company did not qualify," PTI said in its report.

It had lodged a complaint against the company and its officials for allegedly engaging in criminal conspiracy and deception, as well as for potentially benefiting the Ahmedabad-based company and breaching tender process norms under the terms of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

