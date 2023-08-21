CBI ends Adani investigation, files closure report in Andhra Pradesh coal supply case: Report2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Adani investigation news: CBI concludes investigation into Adani's alleged irregularities in coal contract awarding process. Closure report filed.
Adani CBI investigation: It was reported by PTI that the CBI has concluded its investigation into allegations of irregularities in the contract awarding process for the supply of imported coal to the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation, which involved Adani Enterprises and a former chairman of the National Cooperative Consumer Federation.