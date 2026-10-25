CBI files bank fraud case against IL&FS Energy Development over alleged ₹212 crore loss to Canara Bank: Details here

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a bank fraud case against IL&FS Energy Development Company Limited (IEDCL), its former managing director and other senior officials for allegedly causing a loss of ₹212.34 crore to Canara Bank, officials told news agency PTI on Friday.

The case follows allegations that funds borrowed for renewable energy and infrastructure projects were diverted to other activities, according to the FIR.

The company had been sanctioned a short-term loan of ₹100 crore under a multiple banking arrangement by the erstwhile Syndicate Bank for 12 months. The funds were intended to finance its solar park, wind energy and solar energy projects, which were being implemented through various project companies, the FIR alleged.

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CBI alleges diversion of loan funds The FIR also alleged that the London branch of the erstwhile Syndicate Bank had extended a term loan of $50 million to the company. The facility was intended for onward lending to the borrower's existing and new special purpose vehicle (SPV) projects in the infrastructure sector, as well as other uses permitted under the Reserve Bank of India's prevailing External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) guidelines.

A forensic audit conducted by Canara Bank, into which Syndicate Bank was merged, reportedly found that the borrowed funds had been diverted and used for purchases and activities other than those for which they were sanctioned.

According to the FIR, the funds were routed through group and associate entities and other transactions. The transactions allegedly involved inadequate supporting documentation and questionable accounting treatment, resulting in a wrongful loss to the bank.

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FIR alleges financial misrepresentation The investigating agency has also alleged that the company misrepresented its financial position.

"It is further alleged that the company has also misrepresented the financials to conceal its worst financial position," the FIR said.