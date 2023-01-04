In August 2019, CG Power sacked Gautam Thapar as its chairman following an investigation which found major governance and financial lapses, including some assets being provided as collateral and the money from the loans siphoned off by identified company personnel, both current and past, including certain non-executive directors. Also, in October 2020, CG Power shareholders with overwhelming votes had declassified Thapar as a promoter as well.

