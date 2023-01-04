The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has likely filed a charge against CG Power & Industrial Solutions and its former promoter Gautam Thapar in an alleged bank fraud case. CG Power shares ended on a flat note on exchanges on Wednesday.
As per a PTI report, a CBI spokesperson said, in its charge sheet filed before a special court, the CBI has alleged that the accused also borrowed funds from the bank by misrepresentation and falsifying books of accounts, entries, and vouchers.
The premier investigating agency registered the case on June 22, 2021. The case was registered following a complaint filed by the largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) on behalf of 12 other consortium banks such as Bank of Maharashtra, Axis bank, Yes Bank, Corporation Bank, Barclays Bank, and IndusInd Bank among others.
Under the case, it is alleged that CG Power and its promoter had taken loans from a consortium of 13 banks against the same securities without disclosing finances availed from other banks.
On BSE, CG Power shares closed at ₹274 apiece flat compared to the previous day's closing of ₹274.05 apiece. In the trading session, the stock ranged from ₹277 apiece and ₹270.05 apiece respectively. The company's market cap is over ₹41,842 crore as of January 4th, 2023.
In August 2019, CG Power sacked Gautam Thapar as its chairman following an investigation which found major governance and financial lapses, including some assets being provided as collateral and the money from the loans siphoned off by identified company personnel, both current and past, including certain non-executive directors. Also, in October 2020, CG Power shareholders with overwhelming votes had declassified Thapar as a promoter as well.
Last year in October, market regulator Sebi imposed a penalty of ₹10 crore on Thapar and also banned him from trading in the securities market for five years due to alleged unfair trade practices involving CG Power.
CG Power was formerly known as Crompton Greaves. It is an engineering conglomerate with diverse portfolio of products, solutions, and services for Power and Industrial equipment and solutions, addressing myriad needs.
