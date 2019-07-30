NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered a case against luxury automobile giant Rolls Royce for alleged corruption charges and payment of bribes.

The probe agency has alleged a payment of bribe to the tune of Rs75 crore by Rolls Royce, following an appointment of an agent in India to get contacts from Public Sector Undertaking companies (PSU) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and GAIL.

The CBI, in its FIR has alleged that Rolls Royce paid bribe to unknown officials of HAL, ONGC and GAIL “through Delhi based M/s Aashmore Pvt Ltd." The FIR mentions Rolls Royce and unknown officials of HAL, ONGC and GAIL.

CBI in its FIR said “Rolls Royce appointed Ashok Patni, Director of Aashmore Pvt. Ltd., Singapore as commercial Advisor in lndia" and kickbacks paid to unknown officials of HAL who were involved in the procurement process as the total business of HAL with Rolls Royce in recent years has been in excess of ₹4,700 crores from 2000 to 2013.

The CBI has further alleged that Rolls Royce also paid a commission to Aashmore Pvt. Ltd, in 38 transactions of supply of material and spare parts to ONGC during the period from 2007 to 2011, by violating the provisions of Integrity Pact.