The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Hindalco Industries and a former director of the Environment Ministry, in a case alleging bribery for mines between 2000 to 2013, CNBC-TV18 reported on August 6.

The investigation relates to alleged violation of green clearance for coal mining in Odisha between 2000-13, the report added. Hindalco is a subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Group of Companies.

Besides the company itself, the CBI is also investigating alleged bribes taken by officials of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) officials. The case names the accused as Hindalco, ex-MoEF Director T Chandini and others, it said.

The Alleged Violations As per the report, CBI alleges that Hindalco violated environment clearance granted for coal mining in Odisha by mining an excess of 3.045 million tonnes of the resource than permitted capacity.

It alleges that Chandini misused her post to aid the company's wrongdoings and granted more clearance that allowed for double the coal mining at Talabira mine (Odisha) in 2011. The MoEF's approval allegedly contravened prohibitions imposed in critically polluted areas, the report said.

The investigations against Hindalco had begun in 2016 with a preliminary enquiry for bribery (between 2011-13) filed against officials of Aditya Birla Management Corporation, the CNBC-TV18 report said.

Sources told The Wire that CBI initiated the preliminary enquiry in 2016 based on ‘diary entries’ that recorded the alleged bribes, which was recovered from Hindalco premises during raids in relation to an alleged coal scam case.

In its FIR, the CBI has stated that the offence began in 2000 (NDA government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee), the Wire noted in its report. According to the CBI, Chandini was "fully aware" of the prohibition and "misused" her official position to favour the company.

“Hindalco was found to have violated earlier ECs granted in 2001 & 2009, producing excess quantity of coal over and above the capacity for which ECs were granted by MoEF", CBI’s preliminary enquiry report said, as per the Wire report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}