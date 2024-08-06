Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  CBI registers case against Hindalco, former environment ministry director for alleged bribery, says report

CBI registers case against Hindalco, former environment ministry director for alleged bribery, says report

Livemint

The CBI case is regarding alleging bribery for mines between 2000 to 2013, CNBC-TV18 reported on August 6.

CBI files case against Hindalco and a former environment ministry director for alleged bribery: Report

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Hindalco Industries and a former director of the Environment Ministry, in a case alleging bribery for mines between 2000 to 2013, CNBC-TV18 reported on August 6.

The investigation relates to alleged violation of green clearance for coal mining in Odisha between 2000-13, the report added. Hindalco is a subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Group of Companies.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Besides the company itself, the CBI is also investigating alleged bribes taken by officials of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) officials. The case names the accused as Hindalco, ex-MoEF Director T Chandini and others, it said.

The Alleged Violations

As per the report, CBI alleges that Hindalco violated environment clearance granted for coal mining in Odisha by mining an excess of 3.045 million tonnes of the resource than permitted capacity.

It alleges that Chandini misused her post to aid the company's wrongdoings and granted more clearance that allowed for double the coal mining at Talabira mine (Odisha) in 2011. The MoEF's approval allegedly contravened prohibitions imposed in critically polluted areas, the report said.

The Case

The investigations against Hindalco had begun in 2016 with a preliminary enquiry for bribery (between 2011-13) filed against officials of Aditya Birla Management Corporation, the CNBC-TV18 report said.

Sources told The Wire that CBI initiated the preliminary enquiry in 2016 based on ‘diary entries’ that recorded the alleged bribes, which was recovered from Hindalco premises during raids in relation to an alleged coal scam case.

In its FIR, the CBI has stated that the offence began in 2000 (NDA government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee), the Wire noted in its report. According to the CBI, Chandini was "fully aware" of the prohibition and "misused" her official position to favour the company.

“Hindalco was found to have violated earlier ECs granted in 2001 & 2009, producing excess quantity of coal over and above the capacity for which ECs were granted by MoEF", CBI’s preliminary enquiry report said, as per the Wire report.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.