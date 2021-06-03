CBIC cuts tax on ship repair services

CBIC also reduced the GST rate on lymphatic filariasis drug diethylcarbamazine which is supplied to World Health Organisation for a disease eradication programme from 12% to 5% from 2 June, showed a separate notification. The tax authority also rationalised a rule relating to input tax credit use in the case of residential complex construction service provided by a developer, showed another notification. A series of notifications were issued earlier in the week offering compliance relief to businesses in the case of delayed tax payments and return filings.

