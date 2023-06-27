CCI approves acquisition of TCNS Clothing by Aditya Birla Fashion1 min read 27 Jun 2023, 09:39 PM IST
The proposed combination involves acquisition of 51% of the expanded share capital of TCNS Clothing Co Limited by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited
New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved the acquisition of TCNS Clothing Co Limited by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, the government said in a statement.
