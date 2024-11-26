CCI approves Alphabet arm Shoreline Int to acquire stake in Walmart-owned Flipkart

  • Shoreline International Holding, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Google’s parent firm Alphabet, received CCI's approval to acquire stake in Flipkart.

PTI
Updated26 Nov 2024, 08:59 PM IST
Alphabet's arm received CCI's approval to acquire stake in Flipkart. In Picture: Alphabet’s chief executive Sundar Pichai addresses a conference earlier this month in Mountain View, Calif. PHOTO: GLENN CHAPMAN/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/GETTY IMAGES
Alphabet’s arm received CCI’s approval to acquire stake in Flipkart. In Picture: Alphabet’s chief executive Sundar Pichai addresses a conference earlier this month in Mountain View, Calif. PHOTO: GLENN CHAPMAN/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/GETTY IMAGES

The Competition Commission on Tuesday granted approval to Alphabet’s arm Shoreline International Holdings LLC to acquire a stake in Walmart group firm Flipkart. Shoreline International Holding is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Google’s parent firm Alphabet Inc. It is a holding company and does not own or operate any Google products or services.

"The proposed transaction comprises an investment through subscription of shares of Flipkart Pvt Ltd (Target) by Shoreline International Holdings LLC (Acquirer) and an arrangement between an affiliate of the acquirer and the target’s subsidiary for the provision of certain services," the regulator said in a release.

"Commission approves transaction involving subscription of shares of Flipkart Pvt Ltd by Shoreline, an Alphabet, Inc subsidiary," the regulator said in a post on X. Flipkart is a subsidiary of Walmart Inc and ultimately belongs to the Walmart Group. It is primarily engaged in the business of wholesale cash and carry of goods and providing marketplace-based e-commerce platforms to facilitate trade between customers and sellers in India.

In May this year, Walmart-owned Flipkart has closed a funding round of about USD 1 billion that includes USD 350 million from Alphabet's Google. US retail giant Walmart, which holds an 85 per cent holding in the Indian ecommerce major Flipkart, has invested USD 600 million in the fundraise that kicked off last year.

In a separate release on Tuesday, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the acquisition of additional stake of DMI Finance Pvt Ltd by MUFG Bank, Ltd. Delhi-based DMI Finance is a digital-led non-banking finance company that offers loans to individuals and small businesses.

The proposed combination envisages acquisition of additional securities of DMI Finance Pvt Ltd (DMI Finance) by MUFG Bank, Ltd, such that MUFG Bank's shareholding will increase to 20 per cent of the share capital of DMI Finance, CCI said.

MUFG Bank is a Tokyo-headquartered banking institution. MUFG Bank is wholly owned and controlled by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, which is a financial services and holding company. MUFG Bank in India provides corporate banking loans, deposit accounts, remittances, trade finance and bank guarantees.

In August, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) and its subsidiary, MUFG Bank announced that the bank will make an additional investment of 2,798.8 crore (approximately JPY 49 billion) in DMI Finance, a digital financial services business in India.

MUFG valued DMI Finance at USD 3 billion, becoming the digital lender's second largest shareholder after DMI Ltd, Mauritius. Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices and promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 08:59 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsCCI approves Alphabet arm Shoreline Int to acquire stake in Walmart-owned Flipkart

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    338.70
    03:50 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -4.15 (-1.21%)

    Adani Power share price

    437.75
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -9.1 (-2.04%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    297.80
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.35 (1.83%)

    GAIL India share price

    193.90
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-2.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    545.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    12.85 (2.41%)

    Wipro share price

    589.05
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    6.3 (1.08%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.55
    03:51 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (0.26%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,775.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -227.7 (-7.58%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    899.40
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -68.25 (-7.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,160.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -67.3 (-5.48%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    664.60
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -36.15 (-5.16%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    824.30
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    60.4 (7.91%)

    Capri Global Capital share price

    210.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    15.35 (7.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.53
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (7.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,555.00-1,090.00
      Chennai
      78,561.00-1,090.00
      Delhi
      78,713.00-1,090.00
      Kolkata
      78,565.00-1,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.