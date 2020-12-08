Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >CCI approves 11,000-cr Blackstone-Prestige deal
Photo: Bloomberg

CCI approves 11,000-cr Blackstone-Prestige deal

1 min read . 09:08 PM IST Madhurima Nandy

With this transaction, Blackstone has invested $10 billion in India’s real estate sector and another $8 billion in private equity investments across other sectors

Bengaluru: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Blackstone Group Lp’s acquisition of certain commercial real estate properties of Bengaluru-based developer Prestige Group.

Last month, Prestige had signed a term sheet with the global asset manager to sell five office parks, nine shopping malls, two hotels and four under-construction office complexes totaling 21 million sq ft for 11,000 crore ($1.5 billion), Mint had reported.

The rental assets are located in Bengaluru, Chennai and Gujarat.

The deal is expected to close soon.

With this transaction, Blackstone has invested $10 billion in India’s real estate sector and another $8 billion in private equity investments across other sectors. Blackstone’s assets under management (AUM) in the country is now around $50 billion.

Blackstone didn’t respond to queries.

In another recently concluded large commercial realty deal, a fund managed by Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management bought Bengaluru-based developer RMZ Corp’s 12.8 million sq ft. of assets for $2 billion.

The transacted portfolio has assets in Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune and also includes its co-working arm CoWrks.

