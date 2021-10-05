Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >CCI approves Carlyle's $3 bn bid for Hexaware

CCI approves Carlyle's $3 bn bid for Hexaware

Premium
Hexaware Technologies is currently enabling organizations to seamlessly transition from the new normal to the next. 
1 min read . 10:00 PM IST Ayushman Baruah

  • BPEA bought a controlling stake in Hexaware in 2013 for about $420 million and took the company private from the local stock exchanges late last year

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BENGALURU : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved global private equity firm Carlyle Group’s bid to acquire Baring Private Equity Asia's (BPEA) Indian portfolio Hexaware Technologies. The deal is expected to be in the range of $3 billion. 

BENGALURU : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved global private equity firm Carlyle Group’s bid to acquire Baring Private Equity Asia's (BPEA) Indian portfolio Hexaware Technologies. The deal is expected to be in the range of $3 billion. 

BPEA bought a controlling stake in Hexaware in 2013 for about $420 million and took the company private from the local stock exchanges late last year.

BPEA bought a controlling stake in Hexaware in 2013 for about $420 million and took the company private from the local stock exchanges late last year.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Hexaware provides automation, cloud and customer services-related technology to a wide range of industries including finance, education, hospitality and manufacturing. However, migration to the Cloud is a complex journey.

Hexaware Technologies is currently enabling organizations to seamlessly transition from the new normal to the next. “Leveraging the power of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA), we have created three unique platforms to transform customer experiences, while generating substantial cost savings that can be reinvested in strengthening the core business," the company said in its annual report 2020.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

5 stocks that investors can’t get enough of

Premium

What if IPL broadcast rights breach ₹30,000 crore?

Premium

The Oyo top gun who stands to make ₹1,000 crore in IPO

Premium

There's a crippling coal shortage, but these pvt power ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!