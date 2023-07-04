CCI approves Concentrix Corp’s acquisition of Marnix Lux1 min read 04 Jul 2023, 08:34 PM IST
CCI also gave approval for acquisition of approximately 22% shareholding in the combined company by the shareholders of Marnix Lux
New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday gave its approval for the acquisition of Marnix Lux SA by Concentrix Corporation, as well as the acquisition of approximately 22% shareholding in the combined company by the shareholders of Marnix Lux.
