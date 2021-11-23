India's competition watchdog Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of minority stake in logistics services provider Delhivery Ltd by FedEx Express, a unit of American transportation giant FedEx Corp.

As part of the agreement, FedEx has agreed to invest $100 million in Delhivery, one of India’s unicorn startups that are set to go public soon.

FedEx Express will enter into a long-term commercial pact with SoftBank-backed Delhivery. While FedEx Express will focus on international export and import services to and from India, Delhivery will, in addition to FedEx, sell FedEx Express international products and services in India and provide pick-up and delivery services across the country.

In addition, FedEx will transfer certain assets pertaining to its domestic business in India to Delhivery.

Delhivery, founded in 2011 as a hyperlocal logistics company, commands a significant market share in the business-to-consumer e-commerce logistics space, though its business-to-business service accounts for nearly 80% of its revenues.

Delhivery’s logistics services are provided to enterprises and persons who operate across different business models and are present across the value chain (individuals, big brands, small and medium enterprises, e-commerce platforms etc.).

FedEx India offers end-to-end logistics solutions in India under the FedEx brand, including express parcel deliveries, full and less-than truck load freight services, and warehousing and supply chain management/third party logistics services. FedEx India caters to B2B, B2C and C2C (Retail) customers and provides wide range of shipping solutions for all business needs.

