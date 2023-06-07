CCI approves General Atlantic’s additional stake acquisition in Acko Tech1 min read 07 Jun 2023, 08:29 PM IST
The proposed combination envisages acquisition of an additional 4.04% shareholding of Acko Technology and Services by General Atlantic Singapore
New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday granted approval for the acquisition of an additional stake in Acko Technology and Services Private Limited (Acko Tech) by General Atlantic Singapore ACK Pte. Ltd. (GASACK).
