CCI approves Google's 1.28% stake buy in Bharti Airtel

Google and Airtel have executed an Investment Agreement (IA) per which the Acquirer proposes to acquire a minority and non-controlling stake of 1.28% of equity share capital. Along with the IA, the acquirer and the target through their affiliates have also entered into certain commercial deals.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The body added that the companies also intend to enter into certain other commercial arrangements in future.
Google had said in January this year that it will invest up to $1 billion in India’s No 2 telecom services provider Bharti Airtel through an equity purchase of 1.28% for $700 million and commercial agreement of $300 million on mutual terms over the next five years.
The investment comes on the back of the internet search giant having invested $4.5 billion in Reliance Jio back in July 2020, both part of the Google for India Digitization Fund, making it an investor in two rival telecom service providers in the sector.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Google has already partnered with Reliance Jio to launch of low cost smartphone – JioNext - with an optimized Android OS, as part of Google’s investment into Jio last year. Jio Platforms, the holding company of Reliance Jio, has also received a $5.7 billion investment from Facebook, now Meta, for a 9.99% stake.