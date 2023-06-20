CCI approves HDFC acquisition of more shares in HDFC ERGO

CCI approves HDFC acquisition of more shares in HDFC ERGO1 min read 20 Jun 2023, 08:42 PM IST
The proposed combination pertains to the acquisition by HDFC Ltd of certain additional shareholding of HDFC ERGO on a spot delivery basis such that HDFC Ltd and the surviving amalgamated entity i.e. HDFC Bank will hold over 50% of the shareholding
New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved acquisition of additional shareholding of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited by Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×