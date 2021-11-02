CCI approves HDFC Life's acquisition of Exide Life

HDFC Life is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (the IRDAI). It offers a range of individual and group life insurance solutions including participating, non-participating and unit linked insurance products. Its product portfolio comprises of various life insurance and investment products such as protection, pension, savings, investment, and annuity. HDFC Life has two wholly owned subsidiaries, namely, HDFC Pension Management Company Limited and HDFC International Life and Re Company Limited.

