CCI approves IL&FS’ 26% stake sale in ONGC Tripura Power to GAIL

As part of its green energy playbook, Gail is focussing on building a clean energy portfolio. In addition to participating in competitive bids, Gail is also looking to acquire solar projects from private firms, Manoj Jain, chairman and managing director of Gail had earlier said. Jain had also said that while one way to expand was to bid for tenders, the other way was the inorganic growth route, with Gail looking at “big and small" private firms for acquiring assets.