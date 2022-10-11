CCI approves IndInfravit’s acquisition of five SPVs1 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 11:55 AM IST
The five SPVs are engaged in the operation and maintenance of highways in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra.
New Delhi: Anti-trust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of 100% of the equity and compulsorily convertible debentures of five special purpose vehicles (SPVs) by IndInfravit and allotment of units of IndInfravit to CPHI-4 for the purpose of part-funding the acquisition of SPVs.