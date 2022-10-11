CCI approves IndInfravit’s acquisition of five SPVs

“IndInfravit’s initial portfolio of assets comprised of five toll road projects in the states of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. Subsequently, IndInfravit added another eight road assets in the states of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. Out of these eight projects, six are NHAI projects and two are state projects. These toll roads are operated and maintained pursuant to concessions granted by the NHAI/state authorities," the CCI said.