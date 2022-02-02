The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of certain additional equity by Kubota Corporation of Escorts Ltd.

The proposed combination involves Kubota’s acquisition of certain additional equity shares of Escorts by way of preferential allotment and a mandatory tender offer in compliance with the Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) regulations.

Kubota was founded in 1890, and it is a company incorporated under the laws of Japan. It is a comprehensive agriculture product manufacturer and offers various machinery such as tractors, combine harvesters, and rice transplanters. Kubota also offers engineering, procurement, construction to maintenance, contributing to safety and security of water.

Escorts is a public limited company incorporated in India. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of agri-machinery, construction equipment and railway equipment in India. Further, Escorts through its subsidiaries and joint ventures is also engaged in the business of crop solutions, finance and securities in India.

On Wednesday, Escorts share price fell marginally to close at ₹1,842 apiece on NSE.

