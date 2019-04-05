Mumbai: The Competition Commission of India (CCI), on Friday, approved Larsen and Toubro Ltd.’s proposal to takeover Bengaluru-based IT Services firm Mindtree Ltd. that involves a purchase of 66.32% stake for around Rs. 10,700 crore and an acquisition of control in Mindtree by L&T.

Two persons with direct knowledge of the CCI approval confirmed this.

CCI’s approval was crucial since L&T already has its own IT services subsidiary L&T Infotech Ltd. whose market capitalization is almost twice as much as Mindtree. Even if L&T Infotech and Mindtree are merged the combined market capitalization will be close to Rs. 46,000 crore, which is just a tad higher than half of Tech Mahindra Ltd’s market capitalization( Rs. 76,623 crore on BSE as of Friday) and far less than IT services giants such as TCS, Infosys, Cognizant, Wipro and HCL.

“The CCI approval came in a record time. Usually, CCI approval takes more than 21 days. This shows the confidence of the regulatory authorities in the deal," said one of the two persons.

The deal, however, still awaits approval from the anti-trust authorities of Germany and the US.

On 18 March, the country’s largest engineering and construction conglomerate L&T announced to launch an open offer to buy an additional 31% in Mindtree after agreeing to buy a 20.32% stake from the company’s largest shareholder group that includes Café Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha and two of his affiliate firms for Rs.3,269 crore.

L&T also said it would buy a 15% stake in Mindtree from the open market. L&T aims to buy a total of 66.32% in Mindtree, which will cost it around Rs. 10,700 crore at Rs. 980 per Mindtree share.

L&T’s open offer will be on between 14 May and 27 May. L&T has proposed to keep Mindtree operating independently for the time being, but on 19 March, in an investor presentation, L&T mentioned that it may consider a possible merger of Mindtree with L&T Infotech once the combined revenues along with the revenues of L&T Technology Services cross the $5 billion threshold.

In its offer documents, L&T has said that the purpose of acquiring control of Mindtree is mainly to grow the revenue and profit of its asset light services business portfolio and increasing the consolidated return on equity.

On Tuesday, Mindtree’s four-member independent directors’ committee appointed Khaitan and Co. as the legal advisor and ICICI Securities Ltd. as the financial advisor for assisting the committee in recommending Mindtree shareholders on the upcoming open offer. The committee will essentially write letters to the shareholders, suggesting whether they should tender their shares at Rs. 980 to L&T in the open offer or they should demand a higher price or they should continue to hold since L&T will allow Mindtree to continue functioning independently without changing the present chairman Krishnakumar Natarajan.

The committee has time till 10 May to send its recommendations to the shareholders, while L&T has the option to raise the open offer price or the offer size till 13 May.