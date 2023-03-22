CCI approves LIC-backed mutual fund arm's acquisition of IDBI MF

CCI approves LIC-backed mutual fund arm's acquisition of IDBI MF2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 09:18 PM IST
Under the proposed deal, LIC Mutual Fund will acquire the rights to manage and administer the schemes of IDBI Mutual Fund from IDBI AMC. Also, LIC's Mutual Fund Trustee will acquire the rights of trusteeship of the schemes of IDBI MF from IDBI MF Trustee Company.
LIC's acquisition of IDBI MF through its mutual fund arm gets one step closer to reality as CCI approves the scheme. On Wednesday, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the proposal of LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management to acquire management rights over the schemes of IDBI MF from IDBI Asset Management.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×