CCI approves LIC-backed mutual fund arm's acquisition of IDBI MF

LIC's acquisition of IDBI MF through its mutual fund arm gets one step closer to reality as CCI approves the scheme. On Wednesday, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the proposal of LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management to acquire management rights over the schemes of IDBI MF from IDBI Asset Management.

Under the proposed deal, LIC Mutual Fund will acquire the rights to manage and administer the schemes of IDBI Mutual Fund from IDBI AMC.

Also, LIC's Mutual Fund Trustee will acquire the rights of trusteeship of the schemes of IDBI MF from IDBI MF Trustee Company.

Accordingly, the schemes of IDBI MF will form part of LIC MF. Notably, LIC AMC will be acting as the asset management for the schemes of IDBI MF, while LIC TC will act as the trustee company.

Further, as part of the deal, IDBI AMC will also acquire a certain non-controlling shareholding in LIC AMC.

In 2019, LIC completed the takeover of IDBI Bank, the sponsor of IDBI Mutual Fund. However, LIC has its own asset management company, LIC Mutual Fund, under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rules.

That being said, LIC is the sponsor of LIC MC. Also, LIC is the ultimate parent company of LIC AMC and LIC TC.

LIC AMC acts as an investment management advisor to LIC MF. It manages the investment portfolio and provides various administrative services to LIC MF.

While IDBI AMC’s principal activity is to act as asset management company to the IDBI MF, while IDBI TC acts as the trustee company of IDBI MF in India.

However, as the regulatory guidelines require a single promoter to not own more than a 10% stake in multiple asset management companies. Since IDBI Bank, the parent of IDBI MF, is majority owned by LIC, the transfer is necessary of IDBI's mutual fund firm into LIC MF.

On BSE, LIC share price closed at ₹572.80 apiece broadly flat on Wednesday compared to the previous closing. LIC is the largest life insurer in India with a market value of more than ₹3.62 lakh crore by end of March 22nd, 2023.

Meanwhile, IDBI Bank's share price closed at ₹47.58 apiece up by 1.64% on BSE.