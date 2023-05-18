CCI approves merger of Credit Suisse Group with UBS Group1 min read . Updated: 18 May 2023, 08:32 PM IST
The merger, once finalized, is expected to have a significant impact on the global financial landscape
NEW DELHI : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday granted approval for the proposed merger of Credit Suisse Group AG with UBS Group AG, two prominent Swiss-based multinational investment banks and financial services companies.
