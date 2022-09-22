CCI approves merger of Jio Cinema OTT with Viacom 18 Media1 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 12:51 PM IST
This CCI approval follows an investment by BTS Investment 1 and Reliance Projects and Property Management Services
New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the amalgamation of Jio Cinema OTT platform with Viacom 18 Media Private Limited (Viacom18).