CCI approves OFB Tech's acquisition of majority stake in SMW Ispat

The acquisition will help the startup to include SMW Ispat’s range of TMT products on its online platform. Maharashtra-based SMW Ispat has a 40-million-tonne induction furnace for making TMT bars, steel billets and sponge iron. Its brand Sangam Steel also has a beneficiation plant that produces enriched iron ore, with a capacity of 2,000 tonnes a day.

