The Axis Bank's acquisition of Citibank’s consumer businesses has taken one step closer to reality as the Competition Commission of India (CCI) granted its approval to the ₹12,325 crore deal on Tuesday. Citibank’s consumer businesses include covering loans, credit cards, wealth management, and retail banking operations in India. Through the acquisition, Axis Bank will gain access to the large and affluent customer franchise of Citibank having a bouquet of fee-oriented and profitable segments, that include a quality credit card portfolio, affluent wealth management clientele, meaningful deposits along with with a strong consumer lending portfolio.

