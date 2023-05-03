Home / Companies / News /  CCI approves Sanjay Chamria’s acquisition of certain equity shares in Jaguar and Magma HDI
NEW DELHI : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to the acquisition of certain equity shares of Jaguar Advisory Services Private Limited (Jaguar) by Sanjay Chamria (SC), resulting in an indirect acquisition of equity shares of Magma HDI General Insurance Company Limited (Magma HDI) by SC.

The proposed combination involves Chamria acquiring an aggregate of 11,500 equity shares of Jaguar from Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (PFL) and HDI Global SE (HDI), constituting 51.11% of the total equity share capital of Jaguar. As a result, Chamria will indirectly acquire approximately 5.44% of the equity share capital of Magma HDI.

 SC, who is an individual engaged in investing directly and through entities owned by him in various listed and unlisted enterprises, will add the indirect stake in Magma HDI to his portfolio.

Jaguar, a company incorporated in India, provides manpower supply services. Magma HDI, also a company incorporated in India, offers a complete range of general/non-life insurance products.

The CCI’s detailed order on the matter is expected to follow soon.

