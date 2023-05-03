CCI approves Sanjay Chamria’s acquisition of certain equity shares in Jaguar and Magma HDI1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 08:54 PM IST
The proposed combination involves Chamria acquiring an aggregate of 11,500 equity shares of Jaguar from Poonawalla Fincorp and HDI Global SE, constituting 51.11% of the total equity share capital of Jaguar
NEW DELHI : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to the acquisition of certain equity shares of Jaguar Advisory Services Private Limited (Jaguar) by Sanjay Chamria (SC), resulting in an indirect acquisition of equity shares of Magma HDI General Insurance Company Limited (Magma HDI) by SC.
