CCI approves SoftBank Group investment in Swiggy

CCI said it has approved the 'proposed acquisition of certain stake in Bundl Technologies (Swiggy) by SVF II Songbird (SoftBank Group entity)'

1 min read . 08:25 PM IST

SoftBank is looking to invest $450 million in Swiggy in a deal that will mark the Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank Group Corp.’s first direct bet in the foodtech sector in India, according to a Mint report