CCI approves Softbank’s $450 million investment in Swiggy

“This is an ode to one such Swiggster – someone who’s been one of my biggest sources of energy in this journey. Nandan and I are really excited to share with you that Phani Kishan will now be elevated to a co-founder role at Swiggy. Phani joined us very early on in 2015 and has been my fixer and go-to-guy for many important problems for as long as I can remember. Over these 6 years, he’s probably had the record for setting up multiple high leverage functions from the ground up," wrote Majety in an internal memo.