CCI approves Tatas acquisition of Air India, group companies

Air India, along with AIXL, is primarily engaged in the business of providing domestic scheduled air passenger transport service, international scheduled air passenger transport service, and air cargo transport services.
 1 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2021, 08:30 PM IST Livemint

The proposed combination envisages acquisition of 100% equity share capital of Air India Limited and Air India Express Limited, and 50% equity share capital of Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited by Talace Private Limited

NEW DELHI : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of shareholding in Air India Limited, Air India Express Limited and Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited by Talace Private Limited.

The proposed combination envisages acquisition of 100% equity share capital of Air India Limited (Air India) and Air India Express Limited (AIXL), and 50% equity share capital of Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS) by Talace Private Limited (Talace).

Talace is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons. Tata Sons is an investment holding company, which is registered as a core investment company with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and classified as a “Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Core Investment Company".

Air India is wholly owned by the Government of India. Air India, along with AIXL, is primarily engaged in the business of providing domestic scheduled air passenger transport service, international scheduled air passenger transport service, and air cargo transport services.

ISATS is engaged in the business of providing ground handling services at the following domestic airports i.e. Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mangalore and Thiruvananthapuram, as well as cargo handling services at Bengaluru airport.

