CCI approves TPG, Blackstone acquiring stakes in Busybees Logistics

Busybees is engaged in the business of providing logistics and delivery solution services in the country under the brand name 'Xpressbees'.

NEW DELHI : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday in separate releases informed that it has cleared the stake purchases by Blackstone and TPG Capital in Busybees Logistics Pvt Ltd.

CCI approved the proposed stake acquisitions by Blackstone and TPG in Busybees Logistics Pvt Ltd.

CCI approved the proposed stake acquisitions by Blackstone and TPG in Busybees Logistics Pvt Ltd.

BXG Xenon HoldCo Ltd, controlled by funds advised and/ or managed by affiliates of Blackstone Inc, will acquire a stake in Busybees.

The acquirer is a newly incorporated entity and at present does not have any business operations.

Blackstone is a global alternative asset manager.

Besides, the regulator has given its nod to TPG Growth V SF Markets Pte Ltd (TPG SF) to acquire around 7 per cent shareholding in Busybees.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require the approval of CCI, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the market place.