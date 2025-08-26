CCI approves upto 100% acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates by Adani Group Entities: What we know…

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has on AUgust 26 approved the acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) by Adani Group Entities, the organisation announced in an official statement.

The announcement was also posted on their official social media account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

According to the press release, the deal proposes acquisition of up to 100 per cent shareholding of JAL by Adani Enterprises (AEL), Adani Infrastructure and Developers (AIDPL), or any other entity forming part of Adani Group. A detailed order on the same will follow, it added.

It noted that JAL is currently undergoing corporate insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016 pursuant to the directions of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Allahabad Bench.

Multiple companies express interest in acquiring Jaiprakash Associates Earlier on August 5, the CCI had approved Dalmia Bharat's proposal to acquire 100 per cent of JAL, pursuant to a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).

Besides Adani Group and Dalmia Bharat, several other players that have shown their interest to acquire the debt ridden JAL, which operates from cement to real estate, hospitality to fertiliser plant. These include Jindal Power, PNC Infratech, and Vedanta Group, who have each also submitted their own proposals to the CCI seek its nod for submission of their respective resolution plan to the lender's body Committee of Creditors (CoC).

According to mandates ordered by the Supreme Court of India, CCI's approval is required before the commitee of creditors can vote on any resolution plan that qualifies as a combination under the Competition Act.