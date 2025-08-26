CCI approves upto 100% acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates by Adani Group Entities: What we know…

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has on AUgust 26 approved the acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) by Adani Group Entities, the organisation announced in an official statement.

Advertisement

The announcement was also posted on their official social media account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

According to the press release, the deal proposes acquisition of up to 100 per cent shareholding of JAL by Adani Enterprises (AEL), Adani Infrastructure and Developers (AIDPL), or any other entity forming part of Adani Group. A detailed order on the same will follow, it added.

The CCI's statement further noted that JAL is currently undergoing corporate insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016 pursuant to the directions of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Allahabad Bench.

Multiple companies express interest in acquiring Jaiprakash Associates Earlier on August 5, the CCI had approved Dalmia Bharat's proposal to acquire 100 per cent of JAL, pursuant to a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).

Advertisement

Besides Adani Group and Dalmia Bharat, several other players that have shown their interest to acquire the debt ridden JAL, which operates from cement to real estate, hospitality to fertiliser plant. These include Jindal Power, PNC Infratech, and Vedanta Group, who have each also submitted their own proposals to the CCI seek its nod for submission of their respective resolution plan to the lender's body Committee of Creditors (CoC).

According to mandates ordered by the Supreme Court of India, CCI's approval is required before the CoC can vote on any resolution plan that qualifies as a combination under the Competition Act.

Also Read | PM Modi pushes for swadeshi as 50% US tariff kicks in tomorrow

Status of Jaiprakash Associates: Creditors claiming ₹ 57,185 crore JAL was admitted into the CIRP through the NCLT's Allahabad Bench in June 2024, and taken to insolvency proceedings after the conglomerate defaulted on the payment of loans. Creditors are claiming a staggering ₹57,185 crore, as per a PTI report.

Advertisement

The top claimaint is the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL), after it acquired the stressed JAL loans from a consortium of lenders headed by the State Bank of India (SBI).

What assets does JAL have? JAL has major real estate projects such as the Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida, a part of Jaypee Greens Wishtown in Noida (both on the outskirts of the national capital), and the Jaypee International Sports City, strategically located near the upcoming Jewar International Airport.

It also has three commercial/industrial office spaces in Delhi-NCR, while its hotel division has five properties in Delhi-NCR, Mussoorie, and Agra.

JAL has four cement plants in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and a few leased limestone mines in Madhya Pradesh. The cement plants, however, are non-operational.

It also has investments in subsidiaries, including Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Yamuna Expressway Tolling, Jaypee Infrastructure Development, and several other and several other companies. (With inputs from PTI)