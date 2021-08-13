Market watchdog, Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday said that it has approved the $100 million investment by food delivery major, Zomato Ltd. into e-grocer Grofers and its wholesale entity Hands on Trades Pvt. Ltd.

“Commission approves proposed acquisition by Zomato of approximately 9.3% stake in Grofers India and Hands on Trades," said CCI on microblogging website Twitter.

In the first week of July, Zomato had sought approval from CCI to acquire a 9.3 percent stake each in online grocery firm Grofers and its wholesale subsidiary, with both companies signing the deal on June 29.

As a part of the deal, existing investor New York-based Tiger Global was expected to put an additional $20 million as a part of the round, according to several media reports.

Mint had reported citing sources that the deal is expected to value Grofers at a little over $1 billion, making it the latest entrant to India’s unicorn stable.

The news comes after Zomato confirmed in August that the company will restart grocery delivery services on its app in the next few quarters, after it suspended the service in July, last year.

Zomato started deliveries of essentials and groceries under the Zomato Market offering on its app, to exploit a surge in demand for e-groceries during the first wave of covid-19 as most people remained cooped indoors during a strict nationwide lockdown.

“Grocery is a large opportunity and it is in the nascent stage right now, but growing rapidly. We think our platform lends itself well to us doing more than what we do today. So, I think we are actively experimenting in the (grocery) space, and recently invested $100 million for a minority stake in Grofers, with the idea of getting more exposure to that space and building our own strategies," said Zomato’s chief financial officer Akshant Goyal, earlier in July, while addressing the media.

Further, Goyal added that the company was looking at e-grocery from a purely ‘experimental’ mindset.

The news comes at a time when food delivery players, along with large conglomerates including Reliance and Tata are actively eyeing India’s growing e-grocery market.

Zomato’s arch-rival Swiggy is already ramping up its essentials and grocery delivery business, Instamart in Bengaluru and Gurgaon, which it launched last year. The Bengaluru-based foodtech company has recently raised $1.25 billion in July from global investors including SoftBank and Prosus, at a valuation of $5.5 billion.

Recently, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, during its 44th annual general meeting held in June stated that JioMart had registered over 6.5 lakh peak orders in a single day, clocking 80% in repeat rates for the one-year-old platform. Reliance had launched JioMart in May, last year.

Earlier this year, Tata Sons bought a majority 64% stake in India’s largest e-grocer, BigBasket. Mint earlier reported that the Tatas shelled out over $1 billion for the acquisition.

