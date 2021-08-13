CCI approves Zomato investment in Grofers

“Grocery is a large opportunity and it is in the nascent stage right now, but growing rapidly. We think our platform lends itself well to us doing more than what we do today. So, I think we are actively experimenting in the (grocery) space, and recently invested $100 million for a minority stake in Grofers, with the idea of getting more exposure to that space and building our own strategies," said Zomato’s chief financial officer Akshant Goyal, earlier in July, while addressing the media.