CCI approves investment by CPPIB, Multiples PE in Acko Technology1 min read 26 May 2023, 01:49 PM IST
The proposed deal involves the acquisition of additional Series E compulsorily convertible preference shares of Acko Technology by Multiples Private Equity Fund III and CPP Investment Board Private Holdings
New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday cleared the deal involving the acquisition of securities of Acko Technology & Services by a subsidiary of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and Multiples Private Equity Fund III.
