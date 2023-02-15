CCI clears acquisition of assets of Jaiprakash Associates by Dalmia Cement
With this agreement, Jaypee group flagship company Jaiprakash Associates has decided to divest from cement business completely
The Competition Commission of India on Wednesday approved the acquisition of clinker, cement and power plants of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and its associate by Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd.
