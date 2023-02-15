CCI clears acquisition of assets of Jaiprakash Associates by Dalmia Cement

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), wholly owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited, in December announced an agreement to acquire clinker, cement and power Plants from Jaiprakash Associates Limited and its associate having total cement capacity of 9.4 MnT at an enterprise value of ₹5,666 crore. This includes clinker capacity of 6.7MnT and thermal power plants of 280MW capacity.