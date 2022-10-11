Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  CCI clears ADIA investment in Intas Pharmaceuticals

CCI clears ADIA investment in Intas Pharmaceuticals

Early in the year, Temasek had agreed to sell a 3% stake in the drug maker to ADIA funds. HT
1 min read . 12:23 AM ISTLivemint

  • The CCI approves acquisition by Platinum Owl (ADIA investor) of 3% of the equity shareholding of Intas

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI :The Competition Commission of India on Monday approved Singapore’s state investment arm Temasek’s move to sell a 3% stake in Intas Pharmaceuticals to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

NEW DELHI :The Competition Commission of India on Monday approved Singapore’s state investment arm Temasek’s move to sell a 3% stake in Intas Pharmaceuticals to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

“The commission approves acquisition by Platinum Owl (ADIA investor) of 3% of the equity shareholding of Intas," the CCI said in a tweet.

“The commission approves acquisition by Platinum Owl (ADIA investor) of 3% of the equity shareholding of Intas," the CCI said in a tweet.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The ChrysCap-backed firm is being valued at $7.8 billion or 62,500 crore, two people with direct knowledge of the deal said, seeking anonymity.

In 2006, ChrysCapital first invested in Intas. Subsequently it had raised its stake to 12.5%. In 2014, it sold 10.16% to Temasek before picking up a 3% stake in 2020 from Capital International, at valuation of $4.25 billion. ChrysCapital now holds a 6% stake in Intas.

Following this deal, Temasek’s stake will be down from 10.6% to 7%. Intas promoters, the Chudgar family, own 84% in the firm.

Early in the year, Temasek had agreed to sell a 3% stake in the drug maker to ADIA funds.

Established in 1977 by Hasmukh Chudgar, the generics drug maker is run by his sons Nimish and Binish. It operates 15 manufacturing facilities in India, Europe and Mexico.

“Platinum Owl (ADIA) itself is not engaged in any business activity that is similar to Intas. However, Galderma India Pvt. Ltd, a portfolio company of the ADIA group, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of various dermatological products similar to the dermatological products manufactured by Intas, including shampoos, acne treatment products and other hair care and skin care products," the CCI said.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The CCI said Galderma and Intas’s business activities have interests across topical anti-acne preparations, dermatological preparations, anti-fungal dermatologicals, topical antipsoriasis products, topical corticosteroids, and topical corticosteroid combinations.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.