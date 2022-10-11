CCI clears ADIA investment minority stake buy in Intas Pharmaceuticals

CCI clears ADIA investment minority stake buy in Intas Pharmaceuticals1 min read . 11:51 AM IST
The proposed transaction involves a secondary acquisition by Platinum Owl of 3% of equity shareholding of Intas, on an outstanding shares basis
New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India approved Platinum Owl’s acquisition of a minority stake in Intas Pharmaceuticals.
The proposed transaction involves a secondary acquisition by Platinum Owl of 3% of equity shareholding of Intas (on an outstanding shares basis).
“The Commission approves acquisition by Platinum Owl (ADIA investor) of 3% of the equity shareholding of Intas,“ the CCI said in a tweet.
“Platinum Owl is a restricted scope company (private limited company), incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). It is acting in its capacity as trustee for Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust, which was established under the laws of the ADGM by a deed of settlement dated 27 January 2019," the CCI said.
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is the sole beneficiary and settlor of the Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust. ADIA is a public institution established as an independent investment institution by the Government of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
“Intas is a public company engaged in the business of development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical formulations and is the ultimate parent company of the Intas group," the CCI said.
The products of Intas have a pan-India presence and have an extensive portfolio of specialty and generic pharmaceuticals exported globally from its manufacturing facilities in India.